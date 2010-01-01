Ryan Garza Dressage

Dr. Ryan Garza is a USDF Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalist and Grand Prix competitor. Ryan has coached numerous students from beginners through FEI, and enjoys working with horses and students of all levels. He works hard to ensure every horse and rider both reach their full potential. Ryan has trained several horses through the levels, from Training level to Grand Prix, and always finds and appreciates each horse's unique individual strengths.



Ryan emphasizes relaxation, harmony, thoroughness, and fundamentals of the training scale in all his students and horses. He is always patient, consistent, methodical and kind in all of his training. His teaching theory empowers his students to learn the process of correct training, consequently creating a thinking rider that has the knowledge and skills to be successful.





Ryan has experience competing in Europe, CDIs, and evented through the CCI* (now CCI**) as a young rider before focusing solely on dressage. Growing up, Ryan was fortunate to train for years with Senior "S" Judge and candidate for the US Equestrian Team from 1979-1983, Lois Heyerdahl, who has remained a great influence throughout his life.





He graduated high school early and began his undergraduate studies online to pursue his equestrian goals, spending 9 years as a working student, rider, and groom for top Olympians and team riders in Three Day Eventing and Dressage. He has trained and worked under top professionals including four time Olympic Gold Medalist Blyth Tait, Australian Olympians Clayton and Lucinda Fredericks, Irish Olympians Michael and Patricia Ryan, WEG Bronze medalist Leslie Morse, USEF Coach Jeremy Steinberg, Olympian Michelle Gibson, Colombian Olympic Team Coach Albrecht Heidemann, and FEI trainers Roel Theunissen and Adam Lastowka.





Ryan holds a Doctorate Degree in Education specializing in Curriculum and Instruction, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Communication from Kennesaw State University. Ryan's experience as a teacher and administrator in public education brings a unique skill set that sets his instruction apart from the rest, providing an educational experience like no other.